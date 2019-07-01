JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » Photos Videos

ICC CWC 19 IND vs BAN Preveiw: India look to fix woes as Shankar ruled out
Business Standard

In pictures: Sri Lanka and West Indies clash in Cricket World Cup

A hopeful Sri Lanka cricket team will aim to give their best shot against West Indies cricket team in their next World Cup encounter at the The Riverside Durham today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chris Gayle while playing a shot against Sri Lanka

Chris Gayle while playing a shot against Sri Lanka
1 / 6
 

 

Avishka Fernando after his maiden ODI century

Avishka Fernando after his maiden ODI century
2 / 6
 

 

Lanka are placed seventh on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games to keep hopes alive dor semi-finals

Lanka are placed seventh on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games to keep hopes alive dor semi-finals
3 / 6
 

 

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during a match against West Indies

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during a match against West Indies
4 / 6
 

 

Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando, left, dives to survive a run out as West Indies' Fabian Allen attempt to catch the ball

Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando, left, dives to survive a run out as West Indies' Fabian Allen attempt to catch the ball
5 / 6
 

 

Sri Lanka's batsman Kusal Perera raises his bat after scoring a half century

Sri Lanka's batsman Kusal Perera raises his bat after scoring a half century
6 / 6
 

 


First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY