Business Standard

In pictures: Bangladesh and India clash in Cricket World Cup

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), India cricket team captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Indian and Bangladeshi cricket teams stand for their national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup match

Fans of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan cheer

India's K.L. Rahul raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs

India's Rishabh Pant bats during the Cricket World Cup match

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the ground after being dismissed by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, right, celebrates with teammate Shakib Al Hasan the dismissal of India's MS Dhoni

India's Rishabh Pant, right, reacts after being dismissed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 19:55 IST

