In pictures: Bangladesh and India clash in Cricket World Cup

The Indian and Bangladeshi cricket teams stand for their national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup match

Fans of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan cheer

India's K.L. Rahul raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs

India's Rishabh Pant bats during the Cricket World Cup match

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the ground after being dismissed by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, right, celebrates with teammate Shakib Al Hasan the dismissal of India's MS Dhoni

India's Rishabh Pant, right, reacts after being dismissed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan