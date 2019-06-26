JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019 Pak vs NZ Live score: Boult scalps Zaman; Imam, Azam at crease
In pictures: New Zealand and Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup

In today's match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan cricket team at Edgbaston in Birmingham

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Pakistan fan wait as rain delayed the start of play during the Cricket World Cup match
The start of the match was delayed by an hour because of wet ground condition but no overs were lost at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

New Zealand's batsman Colin Munro, third from right, gestures as he discusses issues over at the sight screen with Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, second from right

New Zealand's batsman James Neesham, middle, reacts after playing a shot as Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, right and teammate watches on

Pakistan's bowler Shadab Khan, third from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 41 run

James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme's 100-plus stand lifts New Zealand

Pakistan's bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's batsman Ross Taylor for 3 runs

Pakistan's bowler Mohammad Amir, left, jumps as he celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's batsman Martin Guptill for 5 runs

