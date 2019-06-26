In pictures: New Zealand and Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup

A fan wait as rain delayed the start of play during the match

1 / 8

The start of the match was delayed by an hour because of wet ground condition but no overs were lost at the in Birmingham

2 / 8

New Zealand's batsman Colin Munro, third from right, gestures as he discusses issues over at the sight screen with Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, second from right

3 / 8

New Zealand's batsman James Neesham, middle, reacts after playing a shot as Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, right and teammate watches on

4 / 8

Pakistan's bowler Shadab Khan, third from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain for 41 run

5 / 8

and Colin de Grandhomme's 100-plus stand lifts New Zealand

6 / 8

Pakistan's bowler celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's batsman for 3 runs

7 / 8

Pakistan's bowler Mohammad Amir, left, jumps as he celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's batsman for 5 runs