IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Playing 11 probables, toss timing and latest team news

With series tied 1-1, India and Australia will once again look to battle each other alongside the retreating monsoon winds of the Indian subcontinent in the third and final T20I of the series in . All tickets are sold out for the crackerjack game anticipated, but the prediction for rainfall remains high throughout the day, although the game is in the evening.

However, because of the consistent cloud cover, it will take a lot of time for the ground to dry up, thus the picture looks gloomy for a full-fledged 20-overs game. The playing elevens will therefore change accordingly.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Australia would look like

Both the teams experimented in the last game as it was only 8 overs a side and hence they looked to make one aspect of the game (either batting or bowling) strong. Australia played with hard-hitting bowling all-rounders Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in place of their best bowler from the first game, Nathan Ellis and wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis. The move didn’t work out as Sams turned out to be ultra expensive.

India on the other hand played with an extra batter in Rishabh Pant in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah was also brought in for Umesh Yadav. Pant would have to make way for Bhuvi while the rest of the team will remain the same for India.

As for the Aussie, they will also look to get back to their winning team from the first game.

India's likely playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Australia's likely playing 11

(c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details

3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Australian counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

India T20I Squad

(c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia T20I Squad

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.