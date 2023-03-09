LATEST NEWS
As Air India restarts its hockey team, a look at Tata's sporting legacy
Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia reaches 149/2 at tea against India

Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break.

Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 149/2 in 62 overs (Usman Khawaja 65 batting, Steve Smith 38 batting).

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:48 IST

