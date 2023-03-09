Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia reaches 149/2 at tea against India

reached 149 for two at tea against on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break.

Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief scores:



1st innings: 149/2 in 62 overs (Usman Khawaja 65 batting, 38 batting).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)