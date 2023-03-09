Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia reaches 149/2 at tea against India

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163
Death by Spin: Australia's struggle against turning ball in first two Tests
It was pitch that was playing on their minds: Gavaskar after India's loss
IND vs AUS: Australia opt to bat in 2nd Test of Border -Gavaskar trophy
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Kohli set to play 200th international match at home
-
Australia reached 149 for two at tea against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.
Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith were batting on 65 and 38, respectively, at the tea break.
Earlier, Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.
Brief scores:
Australia 1st innings: 149/2 in 62 overs (Usman Khawaja 65 batting, Steve Smith 38 batting).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:48 IST