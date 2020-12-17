JUST IN
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: All eyes on Aussie playing 11 at Adelaide

India vs Australia live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

In the first Test of the four-match bilateral series, the Indian cricket team will take on hosts Australia at the Adelaide Oval today. This will be Virat Kohli and company’s first pink ball Test overseas and that too against the most experienced side in day-night Tests. Australia has played and won 7 matches under lights, four of them at the Adelaide Oval. India, on the other hand, played its first and only win late last year against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

The four-match series between India and Australia is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently held by India. The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will qualify for the finals.
India need to win this series to keep its hopes alive for the big final at Lord’s.

India vs Australia 1st Test playing 11

India has announced its playing 11 on the eve of the match. Prithvi Shaw will partner Mayank Agarwal as an opener while R Ashwin is the lone spinner.

India playing 11:  Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. 

India vs Australia 1st Test live scorecard
 
 
 
 
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST.

