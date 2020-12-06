India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE: Who will replace Starc in AUS playing 11?
The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here
Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Sanju Samson
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I playing 11
Given the unavailability of Mitchell Starc, he would be replaced by Andrew Tye or Daniel Sams in Australia playing 11. For India, the team management needs to find a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja and Chahal, who played the first match was concussion substitute, might retain its place in India playing 11.
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network's three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST.
