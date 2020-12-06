JUST IN
India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE: Who will replace Starc in AUS playing 11?

The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India vs Australia
Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. Photo: @BCCI
India will fancy its chances to seal the three-match T20 International series, when the Virat Kohli's side takes on the Australian cricket team in the second T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground today. Both sides are plagued by injuries as India will miss the all-round abilities of Ravindra Jadeja, who is ruled out of the series after getting hit on the helmet. Australia, on the other hand, has been fretting over the fitness of its captain Aaron Finch. Meanwhile, pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the remaining two T20Is due to illness in his family.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I playing 11
 
Given the unavailability of Mitchell Starc, he would be replaced by Andrew Tye or Daniel Sams in Australia playing 11. For India, the team management needs to find a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja and Chahal, who played the first match was concussion substitute, might retain its place in India playing 11.
 
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST.
 
How to watch AUS vs IND T20 live match free
 
