IND vs AUS T20s: Full schedule, match timing, squad, free live streaming

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia 3rd T20: Will Manish Pandey find a place in playing 11?
India's tour of Australia 2020-21: All you need to know about ODIs, T20Is
India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team squad for ODI, T20 series
England vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
England vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, Southampton weather forecast
-
The Indian cricket team will go with a lot of confidence into the three-match T20 International series after winning the 3rd ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. India lost the series 2-1, but the good performance with the bat and ball in the last ODI will allow them to take the momentum into the T20I series, starting December 4.
However, three Indian players -- Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav – who played the third ODI are not part of T20I squad, while Deepak Chahar and Washignton Sundar are notable additions in the squad.
AUS vs IND 1st T20I preview
India vs Australia T20I full schedule and match timings
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|First T20I
|4-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Second T20I
|6-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Third T20I
|8-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Sydney Cricket ground
India vs Australia T20I squadIndian squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Australian squad: Australian squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).
How to watch Australia vs India T20Is for free?DD national (DD 1) and DD Sports channels will live telecast AUS vs IND live match for free from 1:40 pm IST on terrestrial network. You can also watch the match on DD 1 and Sports with DD free Dish connection. But cable network subscribers need to subscribe Sony channels to watch the match. Sony Sports Network is an official broadcaster of the series. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live telecast the matches with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
How to live stream India vs Australia T20Is for free?
Airtel subscribers can live stream the India vs Australia T20Is on airtel xtream app and website for free.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor