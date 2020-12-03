IND vs AUS T20s: Full schedule, match timing, squad, free live streaming

The Indian cricket team will go with a lot of confidence into the three-match T20 International series after winning the 3rd ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. India lost the series 2-1, but the good performance with the bat and ball in the last ODI will allow them to take the momentum into the T20I series, starting December 4.

However, three Indian players -- Shardul Thakur, and – who played the third ODI are not part of T20I squad, while Deepak Chahar and Washignton Sundar are notable additions in the squad.

Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First T20I 4-Dec 1:40 PM Manuka Oval, Canberra Second T20I 6-Dec 1:40 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Third T20I 8-Dec 1:40 PM Sydney Cricket ground

(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australian squad: Australian squad: (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

DD national (DD 1) and DD Sports channels will live telecast AUS vs IND live match for free from 1:40 pm IST on terrestrial network. You can also watch the match on DD 1 and Sports with DD free Dish connection. But cable network subscribers need to subscribe Sony channels to watch the match. Sony Sports Network is an official broadcaster of the series. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live telecast the matches with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Airtel subscribers can live stream the India vs Australia T20Is on airtel xtream app and website for free.