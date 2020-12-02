India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Can Team India avoid a clean sweep today?
The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 8:40 am IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here
India should rejig its bowling department after conceding more than 370 runs in both the ODIs. Photo: AP | PTI
Australia will make at least two changes to its playing 11 for the third ODI, as Pat Cummins has been rested and David Warner is nursing a groin injury. India, on the other hand, should rejig its bowling line-up, especially after having conceded more than 370 runs in each of the two ODIs played so far.
The IND vs AUS third ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 8:40 am IST.
