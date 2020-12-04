- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%; maintains accommodative stance
India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE: All eyes on India playing 11 at Canberra
The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team
Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. Photo: @BCCI
Every member of the Indian squad recently participated in the Indian Premier League, so acclimatising to the format should not be much of a concern as it was during the ODI series. However, the same can be said about Australia given most of its star players are nursing their injuries.
India vs Australia 1st T20I playing 11David Warner has been ruled out of the T20I series and in his absence, D'Arcy Short or Mathew Wade would be Aaron Finch's opening partner. There is no injury update on Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc, On the other hand, India has a choice to pick between a specialist batsman (Manish Pandey) and bowling all-rounder (Washington Sundar).
India vs Australia 1st T20 live scorecard
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs AUS 1st T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST.
How to watch AUS vs IND T20 live match free
