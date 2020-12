Check AUS vs IND 1st T20I playing 11, head to head, Canberra weather report

The Indian cricket team would look to carry the winning momentum from the ODI series into the T20 Internationals, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the first of the three-match T20 series at Canberra on Friday. However, India will miss the services of pacer Shardul Thakur, the standout bowler in the third ODI, who picked three wickets, including that of Steve Smith, to help his side win by 13 runs.



Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

head to head in T20Is Overall: 21

21 India won: 11

11 Australia won: 8

8 Abandoned: 1

1 No result: 1

1st T20 playing 11 prediction

AUS vs IND head to head in down under (T20Is) Total matches: 9

9 India won: 5

5 Australia won: 3

3 No result: 1

India playing 11 probables: (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan,



Australia playing 11 probables: (C), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Cameron Green/ Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, (WK), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/ Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

head to head in last five T20Is

Shardul would not be the only player from India’s playing 11 for the 3rd ODI who will be missed in the T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill were also part of India’s T20Is squad and Indian team management has made it clear that players from only the T20I squad, originally selected, will be picked for the three-match series.would be back to his favourite position in batting order as he is expected to partner Shikhar Dhawan’s as an opener and the availability of Deepak Chahar and Washignton Sundar would strengthen India’s lower order. However, Manish Pandey’s inclusion in the playing 11 has been a big talking point on social media after the third ODI.has an average of 47.13, which is the third highest in T20Is, behind Babar Azam (50.93) and Virat Kohli's 50.80 for players who have played a minimum of 20 innings. In the bowling department, Deepak Chahar would replace Shardul Thakur.Australian, on the other hand, has been marred by the injuries of its key players such as David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, who would be an ideal starter in shortest format of the game. Starc’s injury also raises many concern for the hosts.There is no threat of rainfall at Canberra and fans can expect full 40-over of high-octane encounter between India and Australia in the first T20 match of three-match bilateral series.Canberra wicket supported both bowlers and batsmen in the third and final One Day International match between Australia and India on Wednesday. The square boundaries are smaller than the straight one given the ground at Canberra is in oval shape.Indian cricket team would start as favourites as it would look to take the winning momentum to T20Is. Also, key Australian players – David Warner and Marcus Stoinis – are nursing their injuries so the Kangaroos cannot field their best playing 11.(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.(Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).