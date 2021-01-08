JUST IN
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: India need to break Labuschagne-Smith stand early

Australia will resume its innings on Day 2 from 166-2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as overnight batsmen. Check Australia vs India 3rd Test Live score, Sydney weather and match updates here

In the third Test of four-match series, India would look to get an early breakthrough on Day 2 against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has stitched an unbeaten 60-run partnership for third wicket and both the batsmen are looking to make big scores. India should separate the two or both the batsmen have a potential to take the game away from them. Australia will resume its innings on Day 2 from 166-2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as overnight batsmen. 

Sydney weather updates: According to Sydney weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall on Day 2 as well. On Day 1, we lost four hours of play due to persistent rain.


Day 2: India vs Australia 3rd Test live scorecard
 
 
 
 
3rd Test, Day 2: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

First Published: Fri, January 08 2021. 03:15 IST

