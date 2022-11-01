IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Live Streaming of the vs T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus app in . The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Network on their television sets.

The Indian team, after a loss to South Africa, will be looking to get back to their winning ways when they take on in their next game at the Adelaide Oval. too will be gearing up to present a challenge to the Indian team as they have so far had two wins in their three games. One loss came against and it was a huge 104-run loss.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Live Streaming

When and where would Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup match occur?

The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and Bangladesh will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 02, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval, .

How can people watch T20 World Cup match Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh Live and exclusively on Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus app and its website.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Pitch Report

So far, only five T20Is have been played at the Adelaide Oval in and hence it is the Big Bash that should be the ideal case scenario to gauge the nature of the pitch. Home of the Adelaide Strikers, the Oval has been a high-scoring T20 ground with lots of boundary-scoring opportunities.

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup Adelaide weather report

The rain gods are once again going to be back at the helm of affairs as it is going to be cloudy and breezy at the Adelaide Oval, with passing showers being a common phenomenon. India vs Bangladesh match begins at 07:00 pm local time and there is a forecast of showers at 08 pm while the skies will remain cloudy throughout.