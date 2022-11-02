IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Bangladesh at Adelaide

The Indian team, after facing a loss against South Africa, would be pumped to get back to winning ways at Virat Kohli’s favourite ground Adelaide Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be up against Bangladesh, who have won two out of their three games and who themselves would be looking to cause an upset or two.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Bangladesh would look like

The Indian side played in place of Axar Patel to strengthen the batting against the South African pace battery in the last game. In this game, they would look to get back to basic, which is play Axar. However, Yuzvendra Chahal might come into play and Ravi Ashwin could be rested after a poor outing in the last game.

As for Bangladesh, not a lot has gone right for them except the bowling. If Litton Das performed in one game, then in the next, he would fail and similar has been the story of the remaining batters. Their batting needs to perform in unison for it to have some impact. Nurul Hasan hasn’t had the best of the games with the bat and thus can be replaced to have an extra pacer in the mix, although it would be hard to change the winning playing 11.

India predicted playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh predicted playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk)/Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details

T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Bangladeshi counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed