IND vs ENG: Bizzare that 21 of 30 wkts fell to straight balls, says Kohli

While critics did raise eyebrows with the pink-ball Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium ending in two days, India skipper Virat Kohli brought forward a relevant point that the quality of batting was to be blamed as most of the batsmen got out to balls that didn't turn.
"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was up to standards. We were 100 for 3 and then got bowled out for less than 150. It was just the odd ball turning and it was a good wicket to bat in the first innings. It was bizzare that 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight balls, Test cricket is about trusting your defence. Lack of application ensured it was a quick finish," he explained at the end of the game.
With the spin bowlers doing the maximum work, Kohli said that the pacers in the team were joking as they weren't being given the ball by the captain.
"(Jasprit) Bumrah said I am getting work load management while playing. Ishant (Sharma) said I am playing my 100th game and still don't get to bowl. I have never experienced this before. A bizzare game which got over in 2 days," he said.
Commenting on third Test hero Axar Patel, Kohli said: "Bowls it quicker and from a bigger height as well. I don't know what it is with Gujarat and producing so many left-arm spinners. You just cannot sweep this guy but you also can't keep defending as he would just keep bowling at you. If the wicket has something in it, Axar is very lethal."
The skipper also praised spin spearhead R Ashwin as he reached 400 Test wickets on Thursday. "I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team. We have to be ready for the hard grind. Few days extra off with a hectic schedule is welcoming," he signed off.
