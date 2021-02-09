- Stocks, oil rise in Asia after US records as Bitcoin pauses for breath
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher for seventh straight day
IND vs ENG LIVE 1st Test DAY 5: Can 'new' India chase down 420-run target?
India will resume its chase from 39-1, still needing 381 runs to script a historic chase on a wearing pitch. Check India vs England live cricket score online and match updates here
England cricket team. Photo: @englandcricket
England has set a daunting 420-run target for India on a wearing Chepauk wicket in the first Test of a five match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India would be eyeing a miracle on the final day of the Chennai Test as it needs 381 more runs to script a historic chase today. The record for the highest successful chase in Test history is 418, by West Indies against Australia in 2003.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
However, Ishant Sharma, who became third Indian pacer to scalp 300 wickets in Tests, said after the close of play on Day 4 that If the team got a good start on Day 5, India could chase the target down, because it had a fearless batting line-up. He also said that it was important to look at 381 runs and not 9 wickets.
England, on the other hand, would look to take wickets in first session to shatter India’s hope.
1st Test Day 5: India vs ENG live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5 live proceeding will be telecast by on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary from 9:30 am. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match Test series between India and England is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-22.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
