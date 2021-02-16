JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 4: India on the brink of leveling series

England has a herculean task on its hands as it has to score 482 runs to win or bat out 180 overs to draw the Test. Check India vs England 2nd Test live cricket score and match updates here

India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network from 9:30 am onwards. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The Indian cricket team is on the brink of leveling the four-match series against England as Virat Kohli’s men need only 7 wickets on Day 4 in the second Test at MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai today. England, on the other hand, has a herculean task on its hands as it has to score 482 runs to win or bat out 180 overs to draw the Test.

ICC World Test Championship

If India wins the second Test match against England, it will move up on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) point table. New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled for June 18-22, and India, England and Australia are in contention to join the Kiwis in the final.

2nd Test: India vs England live streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network from 9:30 am onwards. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and website.
 
