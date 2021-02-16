- More Covid vaccine supplies lined up as India gets ready for Phase 3 drive
- GoAir's chances of thriving may depend on the promoters taking a back seat
- Climate activist Disha Ravi's NGO faced heat from Centre last year too
- Factory reset: Production slumps in the powerloom hub of Bhiwandi
- Ruias'-promoted Essar to take solar route to build power portfolio
- Explained: Why Delhi's school reforms are not yet a runaway success
- A term policy is the preferred option for covering home loan liability
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 4: India on the brink of leveling series
England has a herculean task on its hands as it has to score 482 runs to win or bat out 180 overs to draw the Test. Check India vs England 2nd Test live cricket score and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network from 9:30 am onwards. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
ICC World Test Championship
If India wins the second Test match against England, it will move up on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) point table. New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled for June 18-22, and India, England and Australia are in contention to join the Kiwis in the final.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
2nd Test Day 4: India vs England live scorecard
2nd Test: India vs England live streaming details
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network from 9:30 am onwards. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and website.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh