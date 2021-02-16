Ind vs Eng: Shubhman Gill stays off field on Day 4 after blow to forearm

India opening batsman won't be fielding on the fourth day of second Test against England, the Indian cricket board said on Tuesday. Gill, 21, sustained a blow to his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 and has been taken for a precautionary scan.

" sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," said the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in a tweet.

Gill took the blow while fielding at short leg in the penultimate over the third day's play bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Dan Lawrence chose to sweep the last ball of the over and Gill took evasive action. The ball ended up hitting him on the left forearm.

Mayank Agarwal has taken the field on the fourth day in Gill's place.

India are in the driver's seat in the second Test, Lawrence falling to Ashwin early on the fourth day thanks to some sharp work behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. While India need just six wickets to win the match, England still need over 380 runs.

