IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India Predicted XI vs England

won back-to-back difficult games against Ne Zeland and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final while have had a splendid tournament barring one game against South Africa. Both teams have some selection calls to make and therefore this semi-final could turn out to be a blockbuster watch.

Playing 11 combinations of India

are fretting over whether to play Dineh Karthik, who has been terribly out of form this entire tournament or to go with Rishabh Pant who is also not in any kind of good form either. But the call is more likely to go in favour of Pant as India expected him to attack the leg spinner Adil Rashid who could be a major challenge.

India predicted playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Playing 11 combinations of England

While India only have a selection call to make, have two of its key men in Dawi Malan and on the bench. They expect Wood to play while Malan’s looks like a bit more serious injury and would hence take time to recover. Phil Salt, who has represented Adelaide Strikers in BBL, would most likely be asked to step up in place of Malan while David Willey will be Wood’s standby.

England predicted playing 11

Alex Hales, (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/David Willey

T20 World Cup Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

T20 World Cup semi-final will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his English counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt