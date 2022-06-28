IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of the Village, Dublin

The Indian team won the first match of the series and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. In the second game, the Indian team would be looking to make sure that they win it and move to England with a series win in their bag.

On the other hand, Ireland would aim to get even and try and secure a win against a team of India’s stature.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitches in Ireland are swing friendly and help the fast bowlers. It will be difficult for batters to play through the line. Thus the captain winning the toss would be looking to field first.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Dublin Weather Report

The weather is going to remain pleasant and mostly the skies will be covered with clouds with the sun playing hide and seek for the most part of the day.

The humidity will be 60% and the temperature will hover around 19 and 17 Degree Celsius during the match hours of 04:30 pm to 08:30 pm Local Time.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match would start at 09:00 pm IST at The Village, Dublin. This match between India and Ireland can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

The 2nd T20I match between India and Ireland would begin at 09:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 04:30 pm GMT on June 26, 2022, at The Village in Dublin, Ireland.

People can watch Hardik Pandya's men take on Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the two-match series Live and Exclusive on the Sony Ten Sports on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and its website.