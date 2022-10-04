- Centre approves FM Radio Phase-III Policy guidelines' amendments
- Rupee rises 29 paise to close at 81.53 against US dollar on FII buying
- Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10; sets price band at Rs 75-80/share
- EU lawmakers pass single charger reform for electronic devices
- What's Vladimir Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts
- Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger
- Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari communities to get reservations soon: Shah in J-K
- Uttarakhand: 10 dead as avalanche hits group of trainee mountaineers
- Mulayam Singh continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score: India aim whitewash, Proteas rally to avoid
India vs South Africa Live Updates: India would be looking to win the 3rd T20I and win the series and complete a whitewash. While the South African team will be looking to avoid it.
Topics
India vs South Africa | India cricket team | South Africa cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Suryakumar Yadav will play an important role in the third India vs South Africa T20I. Photo:@BCCI
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Updates and Scores
Even after the heroic hundred by David Miller in Guwahati, the South African team couldn’t keep their record of not losing a T20I series in India intact. They lost the second game by 16 runs even after scoring more than 200 and thereby lost the series too. Now, in the third and final game, they would look to avoid a whitewash.
India, which will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in this game, would look to utilise their bench strength and complete a whitewash.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
Also Read: IND vs SA T20 2022: India Predicted XI vs South Africa for the third T20I
Also Read: IND vs SA T20 2022: India Predicted XI vs South Africa for the third T20I
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
The Indian team has once again experimented and left out in-form Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the playing eleven for this game they have been rested. However, this will give a chance to Rishabh Pant to test him s an opener. As Kohli isn’t available and neither is Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer might also get a game which will help him in practice before the ODI series.
As for South Africa, their skipper is utterly out of form and needs an inning to back him up going into the World Cup. So Bavuma can't be kept out and in that case, Rilee Rossouw, who went out on a duck in each inning, would have to make way for either Reeza Hendricks or Heinrich Klaasen.
India Predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Umesh Yadav
South Africa Predicted playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks/Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Read: IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the 3rd T20I LIVE in India
Read: IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the 3rd T20I LIVE in India
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Pitch Report
So far, only two T20Is have taken place at the Holkar stadium in Indore and in both of them, Indi faced Sri Lanka and beat them quite convincingly. India’s highest T20I score of 260/5 came at this very ground against Sri Lanka. Thus it is one of the high-scoring grounds.
Ind vs Sa 3rd T20I Indore weather report
The weather in Indore is going to remain pleasant throughout the game from 7 pm to 11 pm IST. The cloud cover would increase from 34% at 7 pm to almost 100% at 11 pm while the humidity will remain in the fifties only. Thus it is going to be great conditions for a T20 game.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the third T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa from Holkar stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh