IND vs SA 4th T20I preview: India aims to stretch series to the final game

After a superb all-round show, India managed to win the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa with ease and a considerable margin of 48 runs to stay alive in the contest. Now, heading into the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Rishabh Pant’s men need to bring out their best once again and win the match to ensure that the series goes to the final game.

On the other hand, South Africa would be hugely disappointed at the performance they dished out at Visakhapatnam. They not only lost the match by a considerable margin but were also bowled out miserably. Given their pedigree for a fight, it is inevitable that the Proteas will be back with more determination to win this game and pocket yet another T20I series against India in India.

What’s at stake?

The entire series is at stake, as a victory here will give South Africa an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. But on the other hand, if India wins, they would stretch the series to the final game in Bengaluru on June 19, 2022.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Although every player in the two teams is capable of winning matches on his day, some have been carrying great form lately. These players can shift the momentum in a few overs.

Though Miller has scored only 87 runs, he has been out only once in the three matches, and if not dismissed early, he can ruin the prospects of the Indian team with his power-hitting, as was seen in the first T20I. In the first game, he and Rassie van der Dussen added an unbeaten 131 for the fourth wicket in just 63 balls to chase down a record 212.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel holds the key for India with his disguised slower ones and yorkers. The slow in-dipper delivery which dismissed Dwaine Pretorious in the first match was one to behold for ages. In the third match, too, he deceived with his change of pace.

The fast bowler from Haryana can defend low scores in tense situations and thus has the potential to be a game-changer at a high-scoring venue which might offer a close game that has so far eluded the fans in this series.

Klaasen vs Chahal: A key battle to watch out for

The battle between Heinrich Klaasen and is going to be one of the fierecest. While Chahal was smashed all over by Klaasen in the second T20I and finished with figures of 1-49 in his four overs, the leg spinner came back and got rid of the Proteas batter in the third T20I and finished with splendid figures of 3-20, playing an important role in India’s victory.

Possible changes in the playing elevens of both the teams

Given how Rahul Dravid functions, there is almost a zero per cent chance of seeing any change in the Indian playing eleven. South Africa doesn’t have a lot of options to try from either. Hence if Quinton de Kock is fit, he might replace Reeza Hendricks in the playing eleven.

How will the pitch play?

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium offers a batting-friendly wicket. Hence a high-scoring thriller with a last-over finish is the highest expected outcome from the match.

Who holds the edge?

India has the momentum at the moment, and their batters are more in form than those of South Africa. If the Indian spinners continue to purchase turn and grip as they did in Visakhapatnam, South African batters would have to play out of their skins to try and cause any upset.