IND vs SL 2nd T20 live: All eyes on India's playing 11 amid Covid-19 scare
Amid Covid-19 scare, it remains to be seen who all will feature in India's playing 11. Catch IND vs SL 2nd T20I live updates and score here
Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
IND vs SL 2nd T20 live updates: India cricket team will aim to seal the T20 International series when they take on Sri Lanka cricket team in the second of the three-match T20 series at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, will be travelling to England after the series and it will be interesting to see if the team management play the two or bench them.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE scoreboard here:
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs SL 2nd T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Check IND vs SL T20s full schedule and head to head details here
IND vs SL 2nd T20 live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 2nd T20 for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 8:00 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…