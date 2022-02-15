IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: The will be taking on the in the 1st T20I of the three-match T20I series which will be played in its entirety at the in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The match would begin at 07:30 pm IST and can be watched Live and Exclusive on Network on TV and Disney Plus on its Andriod and ios Application on Mobile (cell phone) and on the website online.

When and where will Ind vs WI 1st T20I 2022 match be telecasted?

Ind vs WI 1st T20I 2022, will be telecasted on The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus

When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 1st T20I?

The toss between India skipper and his West Indian counterpart- would take place at 07:00 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.

What will be the weather update at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata for the first IND vs WI T20I?

There is no forecast of rain for the first T20I between India and the West Indies at the in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The humidity will increase from 53% at 7 pm to 60% at 10 pm

How will the Pitch behave for the 1st T20I?

The pitch at has always supported the pace bowlers with the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening. On most occasions, it has been low and slow as well but over the years has improved to become a decent T20I wicket and hence runs are expected large in number.

India's T20I Squad

(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies T20I Squad

Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh