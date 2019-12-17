IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

It will be a do-or-die situation for the Virat Kohli-led when they take on the in the second tie of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday (December 18). The under is leading the series 1-0 after handing the Men in Blue a humiliating defeat by 8 wickets in Chennai. Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in Chennai, India failed to defend the total as and slammed hundreds to guide West Indies to a comfortable win, with 13 balls to spare.

The Indian team management might look to make some changes to the playing 11 and bring in wicket-taking bowler in place of However, it is unlikely that will tinker the top and middle orders in batting, with and putting up a 150-run stand to bring India back into the game after loss of two wickets early on. On the other hand, the West Indies team management would like to field the winning playing 11 from first ODI. However, if recovers from the injury, he may replace Sunil Ambris at the top of the order.

2nd ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzuvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube.

West Indies tentative playing 11: Sunil Ambris/Evin Lewis, (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, (c), Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cotrell, Alzarri Joseph



When and where to watch 2nd ODI Live



Date: December 18, 2019 (Wednesday)



Time: 1:30 PM (IST)



Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam



2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies match on Hotstar website and app.

Weather report



The humidity level is expected to be high during India vs West Indies second ODI in Visakhapatnam and there is no chance of a rain during the 100 overs of the game.

Pitch report



The Vizag pitch is generally good for batting, with even bounce, and batsmen could play their shots on the rise, unlike the sticky Chepauk wicket. Given the winter season in India, dew will play a significant role which means the team winning the toss would most likely choose to field first.