- IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Semis berth sealed, India eye victory
- Maruti Suzuki may boost Manesar plant capacity by 100k units by April 2024
- Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms rises Rs 1.33 trn; Reliance leads
- Rishi Sunak offers UK's allies cause for hope but Tory dangers linger
- Earnings, global cues to guide markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Semis berth sealed, India eye victory
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score and Updates: With the semi-final berth sealed, thanks to a surprise win by the Netherlands over South Africa, India would look to express against Zimbabwe
Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India cricket team | Rohit Sharma
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: @BCCI
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score
The Indian team would now be feeling relaxed after the Netherlands threw a surprise early morning against South Africa. India are into the semis and would want to celebrate that entry with a big win. A big win could improve its net run rate and as a result, make it finish on top of the group and thus avoid New Zealand in the semi-final.
However, if it wishes to play against New Zealand itself and avoid England, then it would have to lose this game which would not be ideal at all. All rest assured, the Indian batters and bowlers would definitely look to impress.
Also Read: IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe at Melbourne CG
Also Read: IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe at Melbourne CG
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Zimbabwean counterpart Craig Ervine would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Zimbabwe would look like
The Indian team would not look to make any changes in the playing 11 as the same side has won all the games. The one match in which it changed the side, was the one against South Africa and it lost that game only. Thus, changing the team without any injuries would be impossible.
As for Zimbabwe, they have also played with a settled playing 11 too with only Brad Evans making an appearance or two in place of Luke Jongwe or Tendai Chatara in some games. Whether he or Chatara play this game is yet to be seen.
Also Read: IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
Also Read: IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
India predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe predicted playing 11
Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Pitch Report
The Melbourne wicket has offered a lot of help to the bowlers, especially n terms of bounce and swing and hence the fast bowlers will always be in the game. It s not a high-scoring pitch and hence anything between 150-160 could be really tricky.
Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup Melbourne weather report
After washing out three games, Melbourne could finally have a game without a prior rain warning as the weather forecast has predicted intermittent clouds throughout the evening, but no rain. Thus a full game could be in store for the visitors.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 06, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates: Catch all the action from India vs Zimbabwe clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh