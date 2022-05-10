India's Diksha Dagar enters semifinals at Deaflympics golf competition

-
India's Diksha Dagar put herself in line for a second medal at the Deaflympics when she cruised into the semi-finals of the women's golf competition here.
The Indian star, who has won twice on the Ladies European Tour, once each in an individual and team event, outplayed Germany's Amelia Paloma Gonzalez Podbicanin 6 and 5. She was six up with five holes to go in the match-play contest.
Diksha will next take on Norwegian Andrea Hovstein Hellegjerde, who had a bronze medal in the 2017 Deaflympics, the year Diksha lost in the final.
Andrea beat Canada's Sasha Laoun 4 and 3. While Diksha is a professional golfer, Andrew combined golf with a job as a kindergarten teacher.
The day's biggest winner was Ashlyn Grace Johnson of the USA who beat Zuzana Lesse 8 and 6, which means she was eight holes up with six to go. Ashley will take on Margaux Brejo of France, who defeated Stefanie Mayer of Germany 5 and 4.
Diksha had topped the 36-hole stroke play, where Ashlyn was placed 14 shots behind the Indian. The top eight players qualify for the match-play section of the competition.
Diksha, who won the silver medal in 2017, is looking to go one better this time. She also took part at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
