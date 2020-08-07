India's home white-ball series against England postponed until early 2021

India's white-ball series against England, scheduled at home in September-October, was on Friday postponed until early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s and the matches could now be held after the Test series between the two in India early next year.

"BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men's tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India's Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021," the BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of

"The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments."



The COVID-19 case count has exceeded the 20 lakh mark in India.

