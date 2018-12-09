India vs Australia 1st Test: India in control as Australia reduced to 104/4

Indian bowlers once again exposed the chinks in jittery Australian batting line-up leaving the hosts tottering at 104 for 4 in pursuit of a tough target of 323 on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday.

With 219 runs required on a fifth day track, it will be an onerous job for the Australian batsmen, who have been struggling against a consistent Indian attack with their ultra defensive approach.

Ravichandran (2/44 in 19 overs) and (2/15 in 9 overs) were impressive during the final session as lost three wickets in (26), (8) and Peter Handscomb (14).

At end of play, was unbeaten on 31 runs (92 balls) while Travis Head was batting on 11 not out (37 balls).

After tea, had an early reprieve in the 13th over when failed to latch onto a tough chance at first slip from opener (26), then on 14 not out, off (2/15).

The pacer put up an improved performance as he managed to etch out Harris' wicket in the 17th over, caught behind.

The big blow to Australia's dim hopes of winning this Test came when the dogged (8) was caught in the deep off as he tried to clear mid-off.

The mistimed skier was caught by Rohit Sharma, who judged well and dived in-front to take the catch.

Peter Handscomb (14) and Marsh then added 24 runs for fourth wicket in 13.2 overs. The former had a 'life' when KL Rahul didn't latch onto a tough chance at short leg off in the 34th over.

Three overs later the breakthrough did come when Handscomb hit Shami straight to midwicket and Pujara completed an easy catch.

This was after India lost five wickets for 25 runs in the post lunch session to set a 323-run target The visitors were bowled out for 307 (106.5 overs) in their second innings thanks largely to some atrocious shot selection from the lower-middle order.

At tea, reached 28-1 (12 overs). (11), survived a loud lbw appeal on zero off Ishant Sharma (0-14) on only the second ball of this innings. He went for DRS review and the decision was turned because it was a no ball.

Ashwin though nabbed him before tea, as the ball seemed to have brushed his gloves before looping up for keeper Rishabh Pant to claim an easy catch. Replays showed that Finch had made a mistake not going for as there was nothing on snickometer or hotspot.

Earlier, India only added 47 runs for their last five wickets after resumption of play post lunch.

Rishabh Pant (28) continued attacking (6-122) but didn't last long as a wild swing found the fielder at deep cover.

It started the Indian slide. Ashwin (5) and Ajinkya Rahane (70) played uncharacteristic strokes, indicating that a declaration was forthcoming. But India never got to that point.

Ashwin was caught pulling in the deep off Mitchell Starc (3-40) while Rahane was out caught reverse sweeping. (0) was out caught first ball, wildly swinging at Lyon.

Ishant Sharma (0) was last out as India were bowled out in just 11.5 overs after lunch. Their last seven wickets cost only 73 runs.

Starting from overnight 151 for 3, India made good progress through the first session as Pujara and Rahane ground down the Australian attack with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pujara started on a positive note with successive fours early in the day's play. India's main threat came from (3-92), who was using the rough on the pitch to trouble the batsmen.

Rahane survived an appeal for a catch in the 74th over via DRS when replays showed that the bat was nowhere near the ball.

India's 200 had came up in the 77th over while their 50-partnership came off 103 balls. Pujara reached his 20th Test half-century off 140 balls.

The duo continued to grind down the Australian bowling as their pacers' body language started looking tiresome. Mitchell Starc (1-34) took the second new ball as soon as it became available but was wayward at best.

Australia finally got a breakthrough with Pujara out caught at short leg, off Lyon in the 88th over as the ball looped up.

He walked off to a standing ovation from the Sunday crowd, having faced 450 balls in this match, the second-most for an Indian batsman in a Test on Australian soil after (525 at Sydney, 2004).

(1) came to the crease thereafter, but left quickly, caught at silly point smartly by Peter Handscomb as Lyon picked up his third wicket.

Young Pant though decided to attack and took India past 250 before lunch. At the other end, Rahane had opened up to play pull strokes off the pacers against the new ball and reached his 16th Test half-century off 111 balls.