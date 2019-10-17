Bangladesh recall Arafat, Al-Amin, Soumya Sarkar for T20 series vs India

Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pacer Al-Amin Hossain in their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series in India.

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain was not picked, according to a Cricbuzz report.

Bangladesh Cricket Board left out Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman and Nazmul Hossain from the last squad against Afghanistan, while also handing a comeback to in the shortest format.

The visitors will also play two-Test series after the three T20Is, the squad for which will be announced in due course.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam