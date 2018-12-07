India vs Australia 1st Test: India fold for 250 in first innings

India failed to add any further run to their overnight score before being packed for 250 on the very first ball of the second morning of the opening Test against at the Adelaide Oval here on Friday.

Pacer got the last man (6) caught behind on the very first ball to deny the visitors any addition to the overnight score.

For the hosts, Hazlewood shone with three wickets, while fellow quicks and Pat Cummins took two scalps each. The spinner also bagged a couple of wickets.

Earlier on Thursday, India were reduced to 19/3 before centurion Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 16th Test ton (123) anchored the innings to 250/9 at stumps.

Pujara, however, fell to a brilliant run out on the last ball of the opening day.

Brief Scores: India 250 (Cheteshwar 123, 37; 3/52, Pat Cummins 2/49) vs