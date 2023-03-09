India vs Australia 4th test begins today: playing 11, pitch report and more

India vs Australia's fourth Test starts today. India leads the Border Gavaskar trophy 2023 with a 2-1 margin. Australia gave itself a chance to survive in the series after winning the last match. The final Test is crucial for India to win as it will confirm its berth in the trophy’s final. A 3-1 lead will make the Sri Lanka-New Zealand series results meaningless for India as they will qualify for the WTC final clash against Australia.

The final Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a lap of honour. The two PMs greeted the audience in the stadium.

India is leading the series by 2-1

India's eye is on the WTC final, which is scheduled to take place in June at the Oval, London. Australia wants to finish its last series before the WTC final in a winning tone, while India's ticket to the final is at stake.

India vs Australia, 4th Test playing 11

The match started today at 9:30 AM, where Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Here's the playing 11 for both teams:

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

Bench: Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Bench: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Where to watch the 4th Test?

is being telecast live on Star Sports network and DD sports. You can also watch live action on Disney+Hotstar.

Ind vs Aus pitch report

The most significant element in a Test match is pitch. Traditionally the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium used to turn a lot, but it seems like nature has changed as is returning to the city after a couple of years. In the toss ceremony, the Australian captain after winning the toss mentioned that it is a batting pitch and will support the batters, consequently, he decided to bat first.

The pitch is dry at Narendra Modi stadium, and it has some dump patches. It is the best batting pitch used in this series, offering help to spinners.