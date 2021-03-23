India vs England, 1st ODI: Eoin Morgan splits webbing, expected to bat

England skipper Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding in the first ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. The left-handed batsman had to get stitches but is expected to bat. The captain had walked off the field in the 41st over of the India innings.

England team spokesman said: "Eoin has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat."

It wasn't the best of days on the field for England as they earlier lost the services of Sam Billings who hurt his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary. Shikhar Dhawan had pulled the ball towards the deep square boundary. Billings charged to his right and tried to keep it inside the ropes but his foot came in contact with the boundary while he was flicking the ball back in. After this effort, Billings left the field.

"Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later," England team's spokesperson said in a statement.

Morgan had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were handed ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul was given wicket-keeping responsibilities ahead of Rishabh Pant.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. The weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something.

