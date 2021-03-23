- India's proposed ban on cryptocurrencies not in line with major countries
IND vs ENG LIVE, 1st ODI: Rahul may return as keeper in India playing 11
India vs England live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11, and match updates here
The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
What is ICC ODI Super League
India vs England playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order just as Kohli said on the eve of the match. It would be interesting to see whether KL Rahul finds a place in the India playing 11 or not. The Karnataka batsman was doing wicket-keeping drills on the eve of the match. Meanwhile, England would miss Jofra Archer, who was ruled out due to elbow injury.
IND vs ENG 1st ODI live toss time and predictions
The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and is likely to produce a run-fest. The toss may be as crucial as it was in T20 International series. The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.
India vs England 1st ODI live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG 1st ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
