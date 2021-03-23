JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

IND vs ENG LIVE, 1st ODI: Rahul may return as keeper in India playing 11

India vs England live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11, and match updates here

Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
India would look to continue its winning run on home soil, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on the England cricket team in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune today. The three-match ODI series is a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. This will help the ICC determine the top seven teams for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

ICC WC ODI Super League points table

What is ICC ODI Super League
 
India vs England playing 11
 
Shikhar Dhawan will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order just as Kohli said on the eve of the match. It would be interesting to see whether KL Rahul finds a place in the India playing 11 or not. The Karnataka batsman was doing wicket-keeping drills on the eve of the match. Meanwhile, England would miss Jofra Archer, who was ruled out due to elbow injury.
 
Check IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11 prediction and head-to-head stats here
 
IND vs ENG 1st ODI live toss time and predictions
 
The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and is likely to produce a run-fest. The toss may be as crucial as it was in T20 International series. The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here

India vs England 1st ODI live scorecard
 
 
 
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
Check IND vs ENG ODIs full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
 
IND vs ENG 1st ODI live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh