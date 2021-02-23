India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here

The cricketing action in India is all set to move to world’s largest cricket stadium as Team India is set to play two Tests and five T20 Internationals against England at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as Indian cricket team has returned to after seven years as the stadium was getting rebuilt. The last time when India played a cricket match at Motera was way back in 2014



2021 schedule at Motera Stadium



Test schedule





2021 Test series schedule Match details Date Time (IST) Venue 3rd Test Feb 24-28 2:30 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad 4th Test Mar 4-8 9:30 AM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

2021 T20I series schedule Match details Date Time (IST) Venue 1st T20I 12-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad 2nd T20I 14-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad 3rd T20I 16-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad 4th T20I 18-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad 5th T20I 20-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

You can buy the tickets for India vs England 3rd Test (D/N) from Book My Show website and app. Tickets are available in the price range of Rs 300-Rs 2,500.

IND vs ENG: Ticket for 4th Test



The tickets for 4th Test is also available on Book My Show in the price range of Rs 300-Rs 2500.

India vs England: Tickets for five T20Is



The ticket booking facility for five T20 Internationals is still not available.

England's tour of India 2021



parking facilities



The parking facility at Motera Stadium is not available due to security concerns. However, fans can book a parking slot through AmdaPark app or contact 9512015234/30, according to bookmyshow.com.

All you need to know about Motera Stadium:



Seating capacity of Motera Stadium



The stadium, with seating capacity of 110,000, is the world’s largest cricket stadium and second largest sports ground in the world. The Rungrado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, is the world’s largest stadium with a seating capacity of 114,000.

Construction and reconstruction of Motera Stadium



Motera Stadium came into existence after the Gujarat government donated 100 acres of land on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 1982. The construction work was completed within nine months.

The reconstruction work at Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera) started in 2016.

Larsen and Toubro was the principal contractor for designing and rebuilding the Motera Stadium.

The new Motera Stadium is spread across 63 acres and has three entry points. It has 76 corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 25 each. It also has an Olympic-size swimming pool and four dressing rooms.

The new Motera Stadium does not have flood lights. Instead, LED lights are being installed on the roof.

Motera Stadium's night view. Photo: @BCCI

The Motera Stadium hosted its first One-Day International (ODI) match in the 1984-85 India vs Australia bilateral series, which India lost.

The Sardar Patel Stadium was one of the venues for the 2006 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, and hosted five of the 15 games.

Motera Stadium has so far always been a venue whenever India has hosted an ICC World Cup. The first World Cup match at Motera Stadium was played between England and New Zealand during the 1996 World Cup.

In the 2011 World Cup, India defeated Australia in the quarterfinals at Motera, and went on to become the champions.

Till August 19, 2017 it hosted 12 Tests, 23 ODIs and one T20 International.

Key cricket match facts about Motera Stadium

Highest innings total: 760-7 (dec) by Sri Lanka against India in second innings on November 16, 2009.

Lowest innings total: 76 by India against South Africa in first innings on April 3, 2008.

Highest individual score: Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene 275 in 435 balls (27 fours and 1 Six).

Highest total: 365-2 by South Africa against India on February 27, 2010.

Lowest total: 85 by Zimbabwe against West Indies on October 8, 2006

Highest individual score: Sourav Ganguly's 144 in 152 ball (8 fours and 6 sixes) during India vs Zimbabwe match on December 5, 2000.