Women's World T20 semi-final: India look to write a new script





India and England would lock horns in the semi-final clash of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday morning at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they lost against England.

India have been unbeaten in the league stage after easing past New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs but now face England, the reigning ODI world champions.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's performance will be key to India's success as she is known to rise to the occasion. Senior-most player would be back in the side after being rested for the final group game against Australia.

For England, the focus will be more on their seam attack, comprising Anya Shrubsole and Natalie Sciver.