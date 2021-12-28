India Vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain

-
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in South Africa on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series, at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.
The 28-year old Bumrah twisted his right ankle on his follow-through during the 11th over of South Africa's first innings and immediately went down on the ground.
Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to the ground and attended the pacer for a little while before he was taken off the field for further treatment.
"Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment," the BCCI wrote on Twitter.
"Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," it added.
Bumrah dismissed the Proteas captain Dean Elgar in the very first over of the hosts' innings and his injury could be a big blow for Team India in the ongoing Test.
--IANS
avn/cs
