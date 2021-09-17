IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here

(MI) will kick-start the second phase of the 14th edition of (IPL 2021) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at Dubai International Stadium.

has had a torrid start to its campaign during the first phase of the tournament but it started coming into its groove when its base was shifted from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. With 8 points, the is currently in fourth place on the points table. The defending champions have won three and lost four of their seven matches. During the group stage, the Mumbai Indians will play a total of seven matches in the second leg.

Mumbai Indians' full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:





Date Venue MI fixture Timing (IST) Result 19-09-2021 Dubai vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm TBD 23-09-2021 Abu Dhabi vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30pm TBD 26-09-2021 Dubai vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD 28-09-2021 Abu Dhabi vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm TBD 2/10/2021 Sharjah vs Delhi Capitals 3.30pm TBD 5/10/2021 Sharjah vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm TBD 8/10/2021 Abu Dhabi vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD

Mumbai Indians' players list along with their salaries:

Mumbai Indians Players name Type Auction price Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Rs 5,00,00,000 Adam Milne Bowler Rs 3,20,00,000 Piyush Chawla Bowler Rs 2,40,00,000 James Neesham All-Rounder Rs 50,00,000 Yudhvir Charak All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000 Marco Jansen All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000 Arjun Tendulkar All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000