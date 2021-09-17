JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

T20 isn't just about taking wickets, feels Rajasthan Royals' Shamsi
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here

With 8 points, Mumbai Indians is currently in fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table. The defending champions have won three and lost four of their seven matches so far

Topics
Mumbai Indians | IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai Indians. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai Indians. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick-start the second phase of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at Dubai International Stadium.

Check 2021 IPL points table here

Mumbai Indians has had a torrid start to its IPL 2021 campaign during the first phase of the tournament but it started coming into its groove when its base was shifted from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. With 8 points, the Mumbai Indians is currently in fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table. The defending champions have won three and lost four of their seven matches. During the group stage, the Mumbai Indians will play a total of seven matches in the second leg.

Full schedule, match timings and venue details for second phase of 2021 IPL

Mumbai Indians' full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:

Date Venue MI fixture Timing (IST) Result
19-09-2021 Dubai vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm TBD
23-09-2021 Abu Dhabi vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30pm TBD
26-09-2021 Dubai vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD
28-09-2021 Abu Dhabi vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm TBD
2/10/2021 Sharjah vs Delhi Capitals 3.30pm TBD
5/10/2021 Sharjah vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm TBD
8/10/2021 Abu Dhabi vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD


Check 2021 IPL points table here

Mumbai Indians' players list along with their salaries:

Players bought in IPL 2021 auction:

Mumbai Indians
Players name Type Auction price
Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Rs 5,00,00,000
Adam Milne Bowler Rs 3,20,00,000
Piyush Chawla Bowler Rs 2,40,00,000
James Neesham All-Rounder Rs 50,00,000
Yudhvir Charak All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000
Marco Jansen All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000
Arjun Tendulkar All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr)
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20
Chris Lynn MI Retained 2.00
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Retained 0.20
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Retained 0.50
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY