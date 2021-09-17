IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here

-
-
Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick-start the second phase of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at Dubai International Stadium.
Mumbai Indians has had a torrid start to its IPL 2021 campaign during the first phase of the tournament but it started coming into its groove when its base was shifted from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. With 8 points, the Mumbai Indians is currently in fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table. The defending champions have won three and lost four of their seven matches. During the group stage, the Mumbai Indians will play a total of seven matches in the second leg.
Mumbai Indians' full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:
|Date
|Venue
|MI fixture
|Timing (IST)
|Result
|19-09-2021
|Dubai
|vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30pm
|TBD
|23-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30pm
|TBD
|26-09-2021
|Dubai
|vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30pm
|TBD
|28-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|vs Punjab Kings
|7.30pm
|TBD
|2/10/2021
|Sharjah
|vs Delhi Capitals
|3.30pm
|TBD
|5/10/2021
|Sharjah
|vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30pm
|TBD
|8/10/2021
|Abu Dhabi
|vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|TBD
Mumbai Indians' players list along with their salaries:
Players bought in IPL 2021 auction:
|Mumbai Indians
|Players name
|Type
|Auction price
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Bowler
|Rs 5,00,00,000
|Adam Milne
|Bowler
|Rs 3,20,00,000
|Piyush Chawla
|Bowler
|Rs 2,40,00,000
|James Neesham
|All-Rounder
|Rs 50,00,000
|Yudhvir Charak
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20,00,000
|Marco Jansen
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20,00,000
|Arjun Tendulkar
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20,00,000
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Aditya Tare
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|MI
|Retained
|0.80
|Anukul Roy
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Chris Lynn
|MI
|Retained
|2.00
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|MI
|Traded in
|0.75
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|11.00
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|Retained
|6.20
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|Retained
|7.00
|Jayant Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|Retained
|5.40
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|8.80
|Mohsin Khan (uncapped)
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|Retained
|2.80
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|Retained
|1.90
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|Retained
|15.00
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|3.20
|Trent Boult
|MI
|Traded in
|3.20
