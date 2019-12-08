JUST IN
IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live score: Nicholas Pooran returns to Windies playing 11

Nicholas Pooran is set to return to West Indies playing 11 after serving a four match ban over ball tampering. Check India vs West Indies 2nd T20 live score, toss and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Indian and West Indies cricket teams sings national anthem prior to the start of the match, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. File Photo: PTI
India cricket team will be high on confidence after chasing the record 207 runs in Hyderabad T20 International, and will look to seal the three match series, when they take on Windies cricket team at Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram today. The stats are also in favour of Team India, who defeated West Indies in seven straight T20s played over 13 months. After a record win, Team India leadership group would like to field an unchanged playing 11 which means local boy Sanju Samson will have to warm the benches. West Indies, on the other hand, would get a major boost with return of Nicholas Pooran.
 
