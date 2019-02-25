JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI LIVE score: England opt to bat first

Indian women will look to win the 2nd ODI at Wankhede Stadium against English women and seal the series. Catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ICC Women World Cup 2017

In the 2nd one-day international (ODI) of the ongoing three-match ODI series, India Women will take on England Women at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A win today will seal the series for India, which already have a 1-0 lead. For England, on the other hand, it is a do-or-die game.

In the first of the three ODIs, India beat England by 66 runs, helped by some clinical bowling by Indian women. Ekta Bisht took 4 wickets, while Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey took two wickets each. Batting did not click for either team. India was bundled out for only 202 in 49.4 overs. Chasing this below-par total, England lost wickets at regular intervals and could not capitalise on the scoring opportunity. Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver resisted for a while but English women fell like nine pins after the duo departed. 

Both the teams can be satisfied with their bowling performance but batting remains a concern. The second match is being played at Wankhede Stadium, where the pitch traditionally plays slower as the match progresses.  

TEAMS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harleen Deol, Mona Meshram, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ravi Kalpana

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Laura Marsh, Lauren Winfield

Match Timing: Monday, February 25 at 9:00 AM IST

India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary. One can also live stream the 2nd ODI on Hotstar app and website.

Stay Tuned for India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI LIVE score and match commentary

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh