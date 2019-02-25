India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI LIVE score: England opt to bat first
Indian women will look to win the 2nd ODI at Wankhede Stadium against English women and seal the series. Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the 2nd one-day international (ODI) of the ongoing three-match ODI series, India Women will take on England Women at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A win today will seal the series for India, which already have a 1-0 lead. For England, on the other hand, it is a do-or-die game.
In the first of the three ODIs, India beat England by 66 runs, helped by some clinical bowling by Indian women. Ekta Bisht took 4 wickets, while Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey took two wickets each. Batting did not click for either team. India was bundled out for only 202 in 49.4 overs. Chasing this below-par total, England lost wickets at regular intervals and could not capitalise on the scoring opportunity. Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver resisted for a while but English women fell like nine pins after the duo departed.
Both the teams can be satisfied with their bowling performance but batting remains a concern. The second match is being played at Wankhede Stadium, where the pitch traditionally plays slower as the match progresses.
TEAMS
Match Timing: Monday, February 25 at 9:00 AM IST