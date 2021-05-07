Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics

-
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Olympics in men's lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo on Friday.
Another Indian, Jakar Khan finished fourth in the men's singles sculls final which offers five Olympic quotas but he missed out as a country gets only one qualifying spot from this regatta.
The top three qualify for Olympics in men's lightweight double sculls event.
"A country can qualify in only one boat from this regatta and since Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh had finished second in men's lightweight double sculls, they will qualify," Rowing Federation of India president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo told PTI.
"Jakar Khan finished fourth in men's singles sculls and unfortunately, he will not qualify for Olympics. Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh were better placed as they were second," she added.
Arjun Lal and Arvind will be the only Indian rowers in Tokyo Games which open on July 23 as the country will not participate in other Olympic qualifiers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is another Olympic qualifier in Italy but we are not sending anybody due to the COVID-19 situation. So, this will be our only participation in the Olympics," Deo said referring to the deadly second wave in the country which has led to several countries imposing bans on flights from India.
A 14-member Indian team participated in the event held at the Sea Forest Waterway on Tokyo Bay.
