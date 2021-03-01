Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles

-
Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod registered hard-fought wins to clinch the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala.
Varun had to sweat it out to get the better of seventh seeded Sankar Muthusamy
21-18 16-21 21-17 in the men's singles final, while second seed Malvika notched up a come-from-behind 17-21 25-23 21-10 victory over compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in the women singles summit clash.
The junior world no. 2 Varun, who has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won the first game convincingly before losing the second.
However, the 17-year-old looked in complete control in the decider and wrapped up the match comfortably in his favour.
In the women's singles final, Haryana girl Anupama started off well to take early lead by winning the first game.
However, the 19-year-old Malvika recovered well in time and was rewarded for her never-give-up attitude as the Nagpur girl worked hard to win the next two games enroute to the title.
Sankar and Anupama had to settle for silver medals in the four-day tournament which saw participation of shuttlers from India, Germany and African countries.
