ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur keen to get back to winning ways against Chennaiyin

FC will look to arrest their slide when they square up against defending champions in the Hero Indian Super League at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in on Sunday.

Although are in the top half of the table, the hosts have only a mere two wins from eight matches, which is less than half of the teams placed above them.

Coach Cesar Ferrando will take heart from the fact that they have lost just once, but the fact that they have drawn a league high of five games will give him a few headaches.

Of the four games Jamshedpur are to play before the league enters its third break, three are in the comfort of their home soil.

need to pick as many points as possible to move up the standings. They are placed ninth with just four points to show for their efforts from seven matches.

Ferrando will want a reaction from his players after their defeat in Pune and Gregory would be keen to build on their win in Pune.

SQUADS: Tim Cahill, who played his testimonial game for Australia this week, is back in contention for a start after missing out on the last match.

Sergio Cidoncha, who scored three goals this season, is recuperating in Spain after picking a knee injury and Ferrando wants his team to not concern themselves too much about his absence.

Sumeet Passi has been in good form with two goals already from 334 minutes and will look to build upon his display against FC Pune City.

For Jamshedpur, Coach John Gregory will be pleased that skipper Mailson Alves returned to form in their last outing in Pune. He would want Jeje Lalpekhlua too to get back to his best as the Mizoram striker is yet to open his account.

Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh put in a hardworking shift for India against Jordan and both were involved in the move leading to India's consolation. The midfield duo will have to produce a similar display in Jamshedpur where they will be up against Mario Arques and Memo.

Francis Fernandes' deliveries from the right will be a cause of concern for the home side as they will look to not afford him space and time on the ball.

FORMS: Jamshedpur suffered their first defeat in opening eight matches against Pune earlier this week. One of the major issues for Jamshedpur this season has been their wastefulness in front of goal. Despite playing some good football and creating a lot of chances, their goal conversion rate has let the Miners down time and again. The Miners have had their troubles in defence too, leaking in soft goals. The team has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Jamshedpur have scored 15 goals from 37 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.26 per cent and have kept one clean sheet.

Defending champions had a terrible start to the season and could only pick up a single point from their first six outings. They eventually won against Pune in a 4-2 victory.Head coach John Gregory will be eager to hold onto the momentum and string together a series of victories to stay in the race for a playoff spot. have suffered due to the lack of goals from forwards. Out of the nine goals scored by Chennaiyin this season, only one has come from a striker. Chennaiyin's all-time top goal scorer Jeje Lalpekhlua is yet to find the net this season while Palestinian striker Carlos Salom has been mediocre at best, netting just a single goal in six matches. In fact, of the six individual scorers who have registered their names on the score sheet for Chennaiyin this season, three are defenders.

have scored nine goals from 32 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.91 per cent and kept one cleansheet.

MANAGERS SPEAK: "Sergio is injured. We have lost him until January. He has suffered an ACL injury. It is a big blow for us. Sergio was definitely playing well but he is not here now. We have to continue playing and play well," said Ferrando.

"We come here probably not as strong as we were last season and Jamshedpur are probably more stronger. We are definitely not taking the match lightly," said Gregory.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Jamshedpur and have faced each other twice with Chennai winning once and the other ending in draw.

PROBABLE 11s:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Tiri (C), Robin Gurung, Bikash Jairu, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Carlos Calvo, Michael Soosairaj, Tim Cahill

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Mailson Alves (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua