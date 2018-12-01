ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC chase elusive playoff spots

United FC, a team that is unbeaten on the road, takes on the might of FC, a side which is yet to taste defeat at home, in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The battle between free-flowing FC and the high-flying United FC will have plenty at stake as the teams directly fighting for a Hero play-off spot face off at the in

Jamshedpur FC, placed fourth on the table, have the second-best attack with 18 goals this season. Considering that only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer goals than United so far this season, it will be an interesting battle.

It will also see a clash of coaching philosophies as Cesar Ferrando's Spanish Armada will go head-to-head with the free-flowing Dutch philosophy of Eelco Schattorie.

A win on Saturday would consolidate NorthEast's position in the top four and boost their chances of qualification for the play-offs. That will be the aim of Cesar Ferrando as well as he eyes a third consecutive victory at home.

SQUAD -- Foreign players have been in fine form for both and NorthEast United. While the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Juan Mascia and Federico Gallego have been instrumental for the away side, the home team have been spurred by the likes of Memo, Mario Arques and Carlos Calvo.

Both teams will miss the services of at least one foreign player as Sergio Cidoncha (JFC) and Augustine Okrah (NEUFC) are nursing injuries.

All eyes will once again be on Michael Soosairaj who has taken the league by storm with his brilliant displays on the left wing. He has not just scored goals but has also creatively contributed to a lethal Jamshedpur attack.

Earlier this month, Jamshedpur were dealt a huge blow after Sergio Cidoncha had to return home to Spain due to an injury. Cidoncha was a vital piece of Ferrando's plans in the first seven matches. It is a tough task to replace a player of Cido's calibre in any team, but thankfully for Jamshedpur, another Spaniard has stepped up to fill his countryman's shoes. Carlos Calvo has been tasked to step in as the creator-in-chief in Cido's absence and has been impressive in his new role.

FORM -- have won just twice in the month of December over the four seasons they have played in But with five wins out of eight so far, Schattorie's side is going great guns. If they can start December in the right manner, there will be little that can stop them this season, helped by the presence of Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Ogbeche has given FC Goa's Ferran Corominas a run for his money and has equalled the Spanish striker's tally for the Golden Boot with eight goals. The Nigerian will be looking to extend his lead and leave his competitor in the wake with yet another top display in Jamshedpur.

A big reason behind NorthEast's terrific form this season has been their foreign contingent. Bartholomew Ogbeche is the joint-top scorer this season, alongside FC Goa's Ferran Corominas, with eight goals, while Federico Gallego's creative acumen and ability to pick a pass has already earned him praise from all quarters.

A big confidence booster for NorthEast going into the match will be their away form this season. The Highlanders have won all of their four matches on the road so far.

NorthEast United have scored 14 goals from 29 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 72.44 per cent and kept three cleansheets.

Jamshedpur have been a hard side to beat this season, losing just one of their nine outings so far. However, the team also has five draws to their name, which testifies to their inability to close out tight matches. Jamshedpur have not lost at home this season, winning two and drawing two of their four matches so far.

have scored 18 goals from 42 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 72.79 per cent and kept one cleansheet.

MANAGERS SPEAK -- "Jamshedpur FC have done well at home, so it's going to be interesting. They like to play good football, they are organised and disciplined. They have a well-structured team, a very good midfield. In their defence, I like Tiri a lot," said Schattorie.

"I think NorthEast United are a good team. They play very well. They won their last two matches. But our preparation will be same as what we have been doing every game and I think we can beat them. If we have to do well against them, we have to play as a unit," said Ferrando.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Jamshedpur FC and have faced each other three times out of which Jamshedpur have won one match while two matches ended in draw.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Pratik Chowdhary, Tiri (C), Bikash Jairu, Robin Gurung, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Carlos Calvo, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Sumeet Passi

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C)