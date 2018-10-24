ISL 2018-19 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live: Corominas scores; 1-0

Minute 8 (YELLOW CARD) -- Sauvik Chakrabarti shown the yellow card for his foul on Coro inside the box Minute 7 (GOAL!!) -- Coro takes the penalty with extreme coolness and.. a Panenka, sending the goalkeeper diving to his left. Minute 4 (PENALTY) -- Goa break with a tremendous pace after defending a corner. Coro approaches the box and looks to work and angle but is whacked down inside the box. The referee points to the spot immediately. Minute 2 -- A bit of a scramble inside the Mumbai box and Coro tries to get to the ball but it's cleared before he can do any damage. Minute 1 -- The first corner of the game goes to Mumbai but it's overcooked and sails out of the play for goalkick And..... we begin. The Goans are in Orange and the Mumbaikars in Blue jersey

Fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in (Fatorda Stadium) is set to host FC Goa's first home game this season when they play City FC.

With four points from two games, the Gaurs are at fifth position in the points table while have four points from three matches and sit at the sixth spot

Goa's coach Sergio Lobera would have been a little disappointed after his team walked away with a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC but made their intentions clear in the next game with a stunning 3-1 win away from home against defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

City, on the other hand, come into game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over FC Pune City in the first Maharashtra derby of the season.

Jorge Costa's men had a stuttering start to their campaign with a home defeat against Jamshedpur FC followed by a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.

Despite losing the services of prolific playmaker Manuel Lanzarote to ATK, boasts of strong attacking line and they proved that by scoring five goals scored in two matches so far.

Last season's Golden Boot winner has shown no signs of slowing down and has already scored three goals in two appearances.

Mumbai's attack had been toothless at the start with the Brazilian struggling for any rhythm but his penalty against Pune might just get his confidence back.

Arnold Issoko has looked like an inspired buy for Mumbai with the Congolese showing his prowess in a man-of-the-match display in the Maharashtra derby.

FC and Mumbai City have locked horns eight times with Goa coming out on top on two occasions while Mumbai City have won thrice.

Both teams are known for their attacking flair and leaky defences, and, as such, fans may witness a goal-fest.