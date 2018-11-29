JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters live: Lineups out

Chennaiyin and Kerala have faced each other 10 times with Chenaiyin winning four matches and Kerala two

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in an ISL encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday with an aim to reignite its faltering campaign.

The defending champion (on 4 points) have struggled to make an impact, notching up a solitary win so far and has suffered six defeats, the most this season alongside FC Pune City.

John Gregory's team bounced back with a win against FC Pune but suffered a setback against Jamshedpur in the previous game.

Now, with a couple of games in the space of four days, the Chennai team will be hoping to turn things around before it is too late.

Both teams have a lot to play for and it remains to be seen who can get back the season on track.

Chennaiyin and Kerala have faced each other 10 times with Chenaiyin winning four matches and Kerala two.
