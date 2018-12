Delhi Dynamos will look to register their first win of when they take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

The home team are at the bottom of the points table with four points from their first nine matches with four draws in their kitty.

Delhi Dynamos have shown plenty of promises in several games, but if they do not convert their dominance into wins, they can forget about qualifying for the play-offs.

Mumbai City are set to play the first of their three games in nine days, of which two are away. Coach Jorge Costa is wary of Delhi, despite having beaten them in the first tie 2-0 at home.

Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City have faced each other nine times out of which Delhi have won two matches while Mumbai have won on four occasions.