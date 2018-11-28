ISL 2018-19 ATK vs FC Goa live: Lineups out; Corominas starts

-
ALSO READ
ISL 2018-19: ATK pile further misery on Chennaiyin FC with 2-1 win
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC come from behind to defeat ATK 2-1 in Kolkata
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur collect all 3 points against Chennai after 3-1 win
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City and ATK share the spoils in scoreless draw
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur's Soosairaj scores brace in 4-1 hammering of Goa
-
Former champions ATK will bank on captain Manuel Lanzarote to change their fortunes after a stalemate with Mumbai City when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The Spaniard will be up against his former side for the first time after switching sides as ATK will rely on him to make a difference as he did with FC Goa.
The Gaurs are smarting from a 1-2 home defeat to leader Bengaluru FC. But they still hold the second position in league table with 16 points from eight matches.
ATK on the other hand played out a goalless draw to Mumbai City FC. Placed sixth with three wins from eight matches, Steve Coppell's team will look to return to winning ways at home.
Sergio Lobera's side has scored a total of 22 goals this season, the highest by any team, with Spaniard Ferran Corominas leading the pack.
ATK and FC Goa have faced each other 10 times. Six of those matches have ended in draw while ATK and Goa have won three and one match respectively.