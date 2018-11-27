ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Northeast United FC live: Ogbeche makes it 0-1

JUST IN
Pune City and NorthEast United have faced each other eight times in which Pune have won four games while NorthEast won three games

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Buoyed by their new found attacking prowess, a resurgent FC Pune City would look to notch up another win when they take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Even though it seems quite unlikely, Pune, on five points from eight matches, were hoping to turn their fortunes with a good run of results to propel them further in contention for a play-off spot.

The international break seemed to have given Pune some hope as they finally managed to register their first win by beating Jamshedpur FC last week.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, won a thriller against Kerala Blasters with two goals in injury time. The win last week would have further boosted their confidence and the belief that they can qualify for the play-offs for the very first time in five seasons.

A lot is at stake in Tuesday's match at Balewadi. Pune could build a momentum from here onwards, while NorthEast -- being the dark horse this season -- could go one step further to cement their place in top four.

Pune City and NorthEast United have faced each other eight times in which Pune have won four games while NorthEast won three games.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 23 (GOAL!!) -- Ogbeche scores!!! 1-0 for NorthEast. The visitors score from a corner. The corner kick is at the near post from the right and is headed over to the far post where Ogbeche pokes the ball past everybody into the back of the net to make it 1-0!

Minute 21 -- Speculative ball from the left finds Ogbeche at the near post whose toed touch nearly trickles inside the left corner but Kamaljit wonderfully tips it away! So near!

Minute 12 -- Pereira's cross inside the box is headed away by Borges. Kuruniyan gets the ball whose left foot shot is kept out by Pawan Kumar

Minute 9 - Ogbeche wins the ball on the left flank and passes it to Mascia whose shot is blocked!

The lineups are out!    FC Pune City -- Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh (C), Matt Mills, Ashutosh Mehta, Sahil Panwar, Jonathan Vila, Adil Khan, Robin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelo Pereira, Iain Hume.   Pune substitutes -- Vishal Kaith, Martin Diaz, Sarthak Golui, Marko stankovic, Shankar Sampingraj, Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia, Nikhil Poojari   NorthEast United FC -- Pawan Kumar (GK), Reagan Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Keegan Pereira, Redeem Tlang, Rowllin Borges, Federico Gallego, Jose Leudo, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Juan Mascia.   NorthEast substitutes -- TP Rehenesh, Provat Lakra, Robert Lalthlamuana, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Nikhil Kadam, Girik Khosla

Hello and welcome to the live blog of FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 19:40 IST

