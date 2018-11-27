ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Northeast United FC live: Ogbeche makes it 0-1

Buoyed by their new found attacking prowess, a resurgent City would look to notch up another win when they take on United FC in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in on Tuesday.

Even though it seems quite unlikely, Pune, on five points from eight matches, were hoping to turn their fortunes with a good run of results to propel them further in contention for a play-off spot.

The international break seemed to have given some hope as they finally managed to register their first win by beating Jamshedpur FC last week.

United, on the other hand, won a thriller against Kerala Blasters with two goals in injury time. The win last week would have further boosted their confidence and the belief that they can qualify for the play-offs for the very first time in five seasons.

A lot is at stake in Tuesday's match at Balewadi. Pune could build a momentum from here onwards, while -- being the dark horse this season -- could go one step further to cement their place in top four.

Pune City and NorthEast United have faced each other eight times in which Pune have won four games while NorthEast won three games.